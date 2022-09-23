Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $110.79 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

