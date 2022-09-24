1,103 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,055,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 651,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.1% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.09 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

