1,488 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

