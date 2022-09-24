2,100 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,408,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

