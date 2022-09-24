22,807 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,815,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

