2,579 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

