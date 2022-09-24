2,807 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

