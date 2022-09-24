675 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,424,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,110,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.