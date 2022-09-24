7,401 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Insider Activity

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OWL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.