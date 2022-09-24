Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.44. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

