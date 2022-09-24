ACG Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Roblox by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

