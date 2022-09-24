ACG Wealth Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

