ACG Wealth Acquires New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.