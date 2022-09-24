ACG Wealth Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.13 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

