ACG Wealth Acquires New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.7 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
