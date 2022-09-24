ACG Wealth Acquires New Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

