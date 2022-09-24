ACG Wealth Acquires New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

