ACG Wealth Acquires New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after buying an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after buying an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

