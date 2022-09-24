ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 1,647 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

