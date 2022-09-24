ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 1,955 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,998,000 after buying an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,265,000.

SPTL stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

