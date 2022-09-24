ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 2,353 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

