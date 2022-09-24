ACG Wealth Acquires Shares of 2,987 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $8,585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 205,014 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.57%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

