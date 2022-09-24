ACG Wealth Buys New Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Daseke by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 932,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 682,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of DSKE opened at $4.87 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $481.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Profile

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.