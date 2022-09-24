ACG Wealth Buys New Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

