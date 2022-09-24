ACG Wealth Buys New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

Shares of CBRE opened at $70.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

