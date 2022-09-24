ACG Wealth Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %
SBUX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.