ACG Wealth Buys New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SJM opened at $140.65 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.11.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

