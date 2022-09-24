ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 1,108 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,183,000 after acquiring an additional 156,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $76.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.