ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 1,141 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.