ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 1,168 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.