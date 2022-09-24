ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 3,000 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

