ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 3,245 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 284,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 74.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 18.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 27,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

