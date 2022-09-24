ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 600 Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 5.3 %

ALGT stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

