ACG Wealth Invests $63,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

