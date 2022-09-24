ACG Wealth Invests $64,000 in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 441.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1,138.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,316 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 180.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $25.69 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

