ACG Wealth Invests $72,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.