ACG Wealth Invests $72,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,877 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
Shares of SLV opened at $17.36 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
