ACG Wealth Invests $73,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic
In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.
Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
