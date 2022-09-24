ACG Wealth Invests $73,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Shares of FIS opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

