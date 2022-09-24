ACG Wealth Invests $74,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TopBuild by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5 %

TopBuild stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.51 and its 200-day moving average is $187.73. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

