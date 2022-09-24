ACG Wealth Invests $77,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

