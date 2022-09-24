ACG Wealth Invests $79,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

