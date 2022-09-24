ACG Wealth Invests $86,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 695,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 349,794 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 515,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 411,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 395,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

