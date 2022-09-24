ACG Wealth Invests $87,000 in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CSA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $71.47.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

