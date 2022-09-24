ACG Wealth Invests $92,000 in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

