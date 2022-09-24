ACG Wealth Makes New $92,000 Investment in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UNL opened at $22.62 on Friday. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

