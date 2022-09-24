ACG Wealth Makes New $95,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $79,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $47.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

