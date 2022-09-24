ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Stock Performance
AEE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
