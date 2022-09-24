ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.73 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

