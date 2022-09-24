ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $57.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.