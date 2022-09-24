ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.