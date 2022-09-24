ACG Wealth Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance
Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $33.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.